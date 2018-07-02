Waste from Power Plant Used to Fill Potholes

CHARLESTON (AP) - A southeast Missouri county has found a unique filler for potholes left by a cold and wet winter.



Mississippi County is using waste from the Sikeston Power Plant as a temporary fix for potholes. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the power plant recently donated several loads of the waste for use on county roads.



Presiding Commissioner Carlin Bennett says it turns out that the slag makes a good pothole filler. The material is a byproduct of the coal-burning power plant, refined to a sand-like material.



Bennett believes the material might also be useful in treating ice and snow in the winter.