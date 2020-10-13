WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its second day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Senators will have the opportunity to question Barrett in 30-minute segments Tuesday.

The hearings will last through Thursday.

If confirmed, Barrett would fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat. It would also lock in a dominant 6-3 conservative majority.

Watch the hearings live here: