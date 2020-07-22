WATCH at 4: MU faculty, staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall

COLUMBIA — MU faculty and staff will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the return to campus.

KOMU 8's Emily Spain will be moderating the discussion. Speakers include UM system president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi, MU Staff Advisory Council chair Hannah Clampitt, UM system Staff Advisory Council chair David Miller and MU Faculty Council chair-elect John Middleton.

To submit questions, visit Mizzou.US/SMR-TOWNHALL

The video below will begin streaming at 4 p.m.