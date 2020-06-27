WATCH: Chris Gervino's final Sports Xtra Hot Seat

By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 sports director Chris Gervino is retiring from KOMU 8 this week after spending more than two decades on the air. 

Gervino joined KOMU 8 in January 2000 as KOMU 8’s Sports Director and started hosting Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino, formerly NBC 8 Sports Show, soon after. Before coming to KOMU 8, he was the sports director at KMIZ-TV from 1988-1999 and sports director at KFRU Radio. 

He will continue covering sports across Missouri as a football sideline reporter and basketball color analyst for the Tiger Radio Network. 

KOMU 8 aired a look back at Gervino's career on Sunday this week with the final Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino. His last newscast with KOMU will be during the KOMU 8 News at Ten on Thursday, June 25. 

KOMU 8 news anchor Jim Riek also interviewed Gervino Sunday night. 

