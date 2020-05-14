WATCH: Columbia parade thanks hospital workers for National Hospital Week

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, emergency service providers in Columbia participated in a parade to all of the hospitals in Boone County.

The Columbia Fire Department participated in the parade and shared photos and videos on Facebook.

The parade was for National Hospital Week to recognize the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police, fire and EMS crews went to Columbia MO VA Medical Center, Boone Hospital Center, University Hospital - Columbia, MO and MU Women's and Children's Hospital.