WATCH LIVE: Columbia Public Schools recommends delayed start of school year
Columbia - Watch live as the Board of Education considers three different proposals from the school district for the start of classes.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling awarding damages to a woman injured when her... More >>
in
The COVID-19 pandemic has made access to mental health resources difficult, and for children with impulse control disorders, the changes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A home invasion in north Columbia sent one woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning. CPD Detective... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia's Board of Education voted Monday night to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year. ... More >>
in
President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted out of a White House press conference on Monday after shots were fired outside... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
in
Columbia - Watch live as the Board of Education considers three different proposals from the school district for the start... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-70 on Monday. The crash occurred around... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson expanded his special session to include a new provision regarding the backlog of murder... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —It's not a surprise that back to school preparations might look different this year. For some teachers, this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Commissioners of the power 5 conferences, (The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) met Sunday to discuss potential... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two people in suspected connection with a Sunday night burglary. Columbia police responded to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County's public health staff have a plan for contact tracing in the upcoming school year According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services issued licenses to four new medical marijuana facilities. The... More >>
in
Ferguson, MO (KMOV) -- Sunday marks six years since 18-year-old Micheal Brown was killed in Ferguson. His death not only... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 34-year-old man who police say held his 11-month-old son hostage while standing on a Missouri... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in