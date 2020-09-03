Gov. Parson discusses new COVID-19 saliva-based tests

ST. LOUIS- Gov. Mike Parson was at Washington University in St. Louis Thursday afternoon to discuss a new saliva based COVID-19 test, developed at the university.

The test requires saliva in a tube, rather than the more common nasal swab widely used for testing.

"So the test requires only a small amount of saliva, collected by spitting into this tube," Jeffery Milbrandt, head of genetics at Washington University, said. "It is very accurate. It is quick, simple and is not limited by supply chain shortages that we've seen in others. It is also very economical."

The test isn't just limited to the coronavirus and can be adapted for other viruses.

"Importantly, this saliva test can be altered in the future to accommodate other viruses, such as the influenza virus, that will soon raise their head among our population," Milbrandt said.

Testing as a whole is also on the rise. More than 10,000 people are tested daily in the state.

"From those early days in the spring, where we were testing just a few hundred Missourians a day, to today, where we're routinely testing 10 to 15 thousand a day," Todd Richardson, Director of MO HealthNet, said. "To date, there's been over 1.3 million molecular PCR tests conducted in Missouri. That's tremendous progress from where we have been."

Governor Parson also touched on numbers of cases in the state, including the rising case numbers in the 18 to 24 age range.

"Our weekly infectious disease calls, which we have done now for over five months, indicate that we have no students, have had no students, admitted to the hospital at the University of Missouri," Gov. Parson said.

KOMU 8 reached out to MU and was told there has been one student who tested positive for COVID-19 that was admitted to the hospital.

Researchers say since the new saliva test was only approved a week ago, logistics on when and where it goes out to are still fuzzy.

MU System President and Chancellor Mun Choi said in Thursday's faculty council meeting that he would ask Governor Parson to include MU on the list of schools the test goes to.