WATCH LIVE: Governor Parson holds briefing, plans to discuss vaccine rollout plans
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday, to provide an update on current events in Missouri.
He is also expected to discuss vaccination rollout plans.
Gov. Parson will be joined by the Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams and Major General Levon Cumpton.
You can watch the briefing here:
