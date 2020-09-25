WATCH LIVE: Governor's office holds press conference on Governor, First Lady test results

1 day 21 hours 10 minutes ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

JEFFERSON CITY- Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson's COVID-19 test results.

You can watch the conference livestream here: 

