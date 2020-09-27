WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life.

The justice died last week at age 87.

She also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice. The first was Chief Justice William Howard Taft, who also had been president.

Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Capitol Friday morning for a private ceremony in Statuary Hall, attended by her family and lawmakers. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to attend.

The Supreme Court announced a private burial service for Ginsburg will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery, next week.

You can watch the ceremony live from Washington, D.C. below: