WATCH LIVE: Trump's doctor to give update on condition

1 day 14 hours 23 minutes ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 9:39:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump’s doctor will provide an update on his condition Saturday morning as the president undergoes treatment for COVID-19 symptoms at a military hospital.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley will address reporters at 10 a.m. central time from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a late Friday letter, Conley reported that Trump had been treated at the hospital with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after taking another experimental drug at the White House. He added that Trump is “doing very well” and is “not requiring any supplemental oxygen.”

The White House said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for “a few days” out of an abundance of caution and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

Watch the live press conference below:

