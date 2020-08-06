WATCH: President Trump gives COVID-19 briefing
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Following Tuesday's school board meeting, Columbia Public Schools' Superintendent Peter Stiepleman talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — It's been almost one month since Columbia residents were told their recycling would no longer be picked up... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure, and Public Safety voted to approve a bill (SB1) to address... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Missouri State High School Activities Association has given fully online schools the opportunity to compete within in-person activities.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Less than 24 hours after securing the Republican nomination for governor, Mike Parson gave a media briefing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri has announced a new temporary program that does not require standardized testing for all first-time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Amendment 2, which greatly expands Medicaid eligibility in Missouri, passed Tuesday night. But the next steps are more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Truman's Bar and Grill was issued a formal citation from Columbia's municipal court for violating the recent social... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
FULTON — Leaders from across Callaway County met in Fulton on Wednesday to present a unified message regarding COVID-19. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Vitamin D is known as the "sunshine vitamin" because your body absorbs the nutrient primarily through exposure to... More >>
in
( Missourian ) - The Columbia School Board is considering delaying the district’s start date to after Labor Day... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The registration process for students is changing while students also change their classes for the fall semester.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Current Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be on the ballot in November after securing the Republican nomination... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— Missourians voted to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The State Auditor’s Office estimated... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County prosecutor has called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the death of Hannah... More >>
in