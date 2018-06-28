Watch SEC Announcement Live on KOMU-TV and KOMU.com

COLUMBIA - Click here to view live stream of Mizzou-SEC news conference.

KOMU 8 will broadcast the news conference announcing Mizzou's entrance to the Southeastern Conference live at 4:30 p.m. on both KOMU-TV and streaming live on KOMU.com. We will carry the entire event, as well as have reaction from Columbia and around the state. Join us on the air or on-line for expert analysis by Chris Gervino, Eric Blumberg, and the entire KOMU 8 News team.