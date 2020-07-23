WATCH: Virtual town hall to discuss MU student, family concerns on return to campus
COLUMBIA — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, MU faculty and staff will explore student and family concerns about the upcoming school year.
To submit a question, visit mizzou.us/smr-townhall.
The town hall will stream via the media player below.
