Water and Light Advisory Board planning for rate hikes

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Water & Light Advisory Board is planning to implement the city manager's budget requirements into the 2015 budget.

The board wants to implement the Mike Matthes' recommended 2 percent increase in electric bills for Columbia ratepayers. Water bills would remain untouched according to the board chairman.

Click here to see the proposed adjustments to the electric utility rates.

The new utility rate would take effect October 1 pending city council approval.

After considering the budget, the board is also planning for a future upgrade of Columbia's cable system to include adding broadband Internet services. The board will submit its recommendation to the city council after Wednesday's meeting and the city council will discuss broadband installation in August.