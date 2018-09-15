Water Caused Clinton Building Collapse

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLINTON (AP) - A federal report says water damage contributed to the deadly collapse of a century-old Elks Lodge in downtown Clinton. The lodge on Clinton's town square collapsed June 26 as about 50 lodge members were finishing dinner on the second floor. The lodge's leader was killed and nine people were injured. The report from a Commerce Department agency says the wall that collapsed was exposed to moisture. That caused mortar joints to deteriorate, and supporting bricks cracked under the pressure. City spokeswoman Christy Maggi says the findings are no surprise. She says plans are under way to demolish two buildings that housed the lodge on their upper floors and a drug store that occupied the lower floors of two adjacent buildings.