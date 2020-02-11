Water Department Employee Stabbed by Angry Customer

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - A southeast Missouri water department employee has sustained multiple stab wounds after an angry customer walked into Caruthersville City Hall and stabbed her.

KFVS-TV reports Elizabeth Hardesty, the water department bookkeeper, was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment but there was no word on her condition.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones says a man who was mad that his water was turned off went into the office around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and stabbed the woman several times.

Jones says the suspect was taken into custody. The Pemiscot County prosecutor's office said it hadn't received the incident report and had until noon Friday to file charges.

Mayor Rick Davis says city offices were closed Thursday because of the attack, but he expected them to be back open Friday.