Water floods Springfield Animal Shelter; no dogs hurt

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An animal shelter in Springfield is cleaning up after it was inundated with a foot of water.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that water seeped into the Springfield Animal Shelter over the weekend as a slow-moving storm drenched the area. No dogs were hurt.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department spokeswoman Kathryn Wall says the shelter had fewer dogs than usual because local adoption agencies were able to find homes for many of the animals before the holidays.

All 30 dogs at the shelter were in an elevated portion of the facility when the water came into the building.

The animal shelter building, which was built in the 1970s, rests in a flood plain. But Wall says the flooding is not normally so severe. Funding is being sought for a new shelter.