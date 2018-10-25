Water leaks damage Camden County Historic Museum

LINN CREEK- Buckets are the only thing protecting the floor of the Camden County Historic Museum from water damage.

Water has been falling into the museum's conference room since the roof was damaged in August.

“There are buckets all over trying to catch whatever leaks we have,” said Daphne Jeffries, president of the Camden County Historical Society.

She has been a volunteer for more than 20 years. She said no one on the museum staff is paid, but they are persistent in their efforts to prevent further problems for the building and the historical artifacts.

“We’ve had quite a bit of rain. It’s caused a lot of extra hardship on our volunteers here to keep the water up off the floor, and to try to take care of everything," Jeffries said.

The museum was built in the 1930’s and is a former school building. It's age is creating structural problems. The total cost to repair the damage is $20,000.

Marylin Cotrel, a museum visitor, said she plans to donate old records to the museum and wants the roof fixed so historic artifacts can be kept safe.

"They have all these wonderful records of Camden County that needs to be preserved and needs to be taken care of,” Cotrel said.

The museum volunteers are asking public for donations to help fund repairs.