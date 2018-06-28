Water Level Drops In Flooded Mo Town

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) -- Police say water levels in flooded

parts of a southeastern Missouri town have dropped slightly even though river water is still pouring over spots along a levee protecting the town.

Poplar Bluff police Capt. Mike McClain said Wednesday that the levee held up overnight and that there have been no reports of injuries from the flooding.

About 1,000 homes were evacuated Monday when water from the Black River poured over the levee and flooded low-lying

neighborhoods.

The levee breached in one spot downriver of Poplar Bluff on Tuesday. Police say a levee breach in town could damage or destroy up to 500 homes.

Two powerful storm systems have caused flooding across a wide swath of the Midwest and South. Rain is forecast for much of the area Wednesday.