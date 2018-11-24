Water line bursts in MU's Lewis Hall

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A water line break on the top floor of the University of Missouri's Lewis Hall sent water cascading throughout all eight floors and into the basement.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the break happened Friday behind a cinderblock wall. University spokesman Christian Basi said nobody noticed it until after business hours.

Lewis Hall houses offices for the School of Health Professions and Mizzou Online.

Basi says crews will assess the damage over the weekend, and administrators will make decisions about relocating offices next week.