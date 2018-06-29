Water Line Construction Closes Section of Broadway Tuesday

COLUMBIA — Due to the inclement weather on Sunday, Columbia Water & Light rescheduled the installation of a new water main for Tuesday, March 26 starting at 7:00 a.m.

The City of Columbia stated in a press release the construction work will be in the westbound lane and parking area along Broadway, from Short Street to Hitt Street. Left turns onto Hitt, from Broadway, will not be allowed since this lane will be used for through traffic.

The press release stated the work is expected to be completed before the morning commute on Wednesday, March 27. Ten water customers will be without water during this period and are being individually notified.