Water main break causes "murky" water; no boil order

1 day 1 hour 7 minutes ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News
By: Savannah Rudicel, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Neighbors in east Columbia are left with a muddy road and murky water after Wednesday night’s water main break.

The city said breaks happen often in the spring, and the one on Ann Street was a “common break.”

Columbia Water and Light said dramatic changes in temperature or a lot of wet weather will cause the ground to shift and pipes may break. Columbia’s soil has a high clay content, which makes it more prone to shifting.

The city said only six customers were under a precautionary boil order. Boone Hospital Center was not.

Sam Rosenthal lives near the break and said it took close to 18 hours before the water from her faucet ran clear. She said the city never told her about a boil order.

“I haven’t seen anything from the city of Columbia saying that we need to be cautious of that,” she said.

Rosenthal said her house smelled like sewage Wednesday night, and the water was tinted yellow. She said she felt a decrease in the water pressure, and found out why when she looked outside.

“It sounded like a waterfall going down the street, there was so much water, so much pressure,” she said.  “Everyone was really concerned and trying to move their cars, trying to make sure people in the lower areas were okay.”

Crews arrived just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and finished repairs Thursday morning.

Water and Light does not have an estimate on how much the repairs cost.

