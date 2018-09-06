Water Main Break in Barnett, Boil Order Issued

MORGAN COUNTY - Officials in Morgan County told KOMU 8 News early Monday morning a large water main broke in the downtown area of Barnett. The break is specifically on 1st street.

Authorities are issuing a boil order for anyone in the area. The break affects the entire west portion of the city.

Authorities do not know how long it will take to fix the break. KOMU 8 News will continue updating the story.