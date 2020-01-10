Water main break leaves Boone County residents without water

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 18 2015 Sep 18, 2015 Friday, September 18, 2015 7:35:00 AM CDT September 18, 2015 in News
By: Miranda Craig, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - Residents in eastern Columbia outside of city limits were without water Friday morning due to a water main break on the east side of the Fairway Meadows subdivision. 

Boone County's Public Water Service District 9 reported water service east of Columbia, both north and south of I-70, south of Maupin Lane was down early Friday morning from about 4 a.m to 9 a.m. 

Water District Manager Roger Ballew said he estimates about 3,500 people were without water or had lower water pressure than normal.

Residents of PWSD 9 are under a 48-hour boil water advisory meaning they should boil water before drinking it or cooking with it. Residents can also expect low water pressure until the affected water lines are repaired. 

Ballew said the subdivisions affected include Sunrise Estates, Eastport, Bay Hills, Old Hawthorne, El Chaparrel, The Vineyards and The Woodlands.

According to Ballew water service has been restored to all affected customers, but those subdivisions are under a 48 hour boil notice.

(Editor's Note: This story was updated with the location of the water main break.)

More News

Grid
List

MU police arrest woman for having drugs in car with child
MU police arrest woman for having drugs in car with child
COLUMBIA - MU police arrested a Columbia woman early Friday after reportedly finding her in a vehicle with drugs, paraphernalia... More >>
29 minutes ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 3:15:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Columbia teacher receives $25,000 educator award
Columbia teacher receives $25,000 educator award
COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School teacher Melissa Fike got a big surprise at an assembly Friday: a $25,000 award. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Climate-controlled waiting area opens for Amtrak near Jefferson Landing
Climate-controlled waiting area opens for Amtrak near Jefferson Landing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Amtrak station near Jefferson Landing now has a climate-controlled portable building to serve as a temporary... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 1:48:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Road closed after downed power line
Road closed after downed power line
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police closed down a section of Chapel Hill Road Friday morning due to a downed power line.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 1:41:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Columbia police investigate two overnight gunfire incidents
Columbia police investigate two overnight gunfire incidents
COLUMBIA - Police officers are currently investigating two gunfire incidents that happened early Friday. Four people of interest have been... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 12:52:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Columbia Veterans non-profit organization receives $10,000 grant
Columbia Veterans non-profit organization receives $10,000 grant
COLUMBIA - Welcome Home, Inc. received a $10,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust. The non-profit organization will... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 9:19:00 AM CST January 10, 2020 in News

Newlyweds died together in the plane crash in Iran a week after their wedding
Newlyweds died together in the plane crash in Iran a week after their wedding
(CNN) -- The celebration of a new life together turned to loss when newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 8:27:37 AM CST January 10, 2020 in News

STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
STORM MODE UPDATE: Flooding storms, ice and snow expected, depending on your location
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 7:28:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in Weather

Flash floods likely in mid-Missouri Friday
Flash floods likely in mid-Missouri Friday
COLUMBIA -Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening with possibly one to three inches of rainfall. Overnight, it'll turn... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 4:12:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Public works plans for winter weather
Public works plans for winter weather
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to hit Saturday, but Columbia Public Works said they have a plan. Public... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 4:03:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Chariton County man pleads guilty in fiance's death
Chariton County man pleads guilty in fiance's death
KEYTESVILLE - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiancé pleaded guilty Thursday. James Pleasant,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 3:29:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson, Ben Carson emphasize affordable housing at prayer breakfast
Gov. Parson, Ben Carson emphasize affordable housing at prayer breakfast
JEFFERSON CITY - After the May tornado destroyed homes in Jefferson City, affordable housing is hard to come by .... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 3:12:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Four people arrested in Jefferson City as result of drug search
Four people arrested in Jefferson City as result of drug search
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were arrested for possession of meth and one for an active arrest warrant in Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 2:26:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell joins Sen. Hawley's proposal to allow dismissal for impeachment
UPDATE: Mitch McConnell joins Sen. Hawley's proposal to allow dismissal for impeachment
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a resolution Monday to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 2:10:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
Missouri State buys out Dave Steckel, looking for new coach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo (AP) - Missouri State is looking for a new football coach. The school says it is parting ways... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST January 09, 2020 in Sports

US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airline by accident
US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airline by accident
(CNN) -- The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, according to multiple US... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories

Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
Ukraine investigators consider missile strike, terrorism as possible causes of Iran plane crash
(CNN) -- New details are emerging about Wednesday's plane crash in Iran as investigators hunt for clues as to what... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 9:45:51 AM CST January 09, 2020 in News

Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition
CAMDEN COUNTY - One person is dead and two are in serious condition after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 7:41:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 25 active weather alerts
4pm 53°
5pm 51°
6pm 50°
7pm 49°