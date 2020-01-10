Water main break leaves Boone County residents without water

BOONE COUNTY - Residents in eastern Columbia outside of city limits were without water Friday morning due to a water main break on the east side of the Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Boone County's Public Water Service District 9 reported water service east of Columbia, both north and south of I-70, south of Maupin Lane was down early Friday morning from about 4 a.m to 9 a.m.

Water District Manager Roger Ballew said he estimates about 3,500 people were without water or had lower water pressure than normal.

Residents of PWSD 9 are under a 48-hour boil water advisory meaning they should boil water before drinking it or cooking with it. Residents can also expect low water pressure until the affected water lines are repaired.

Ballew said the subdivisions affected include Sunrise Estates, Eastport, Bay Hills, Old Hawthorne, El Chaparrel, The Vineyards and The Woodlands.

According to Ballew water service has been restored to all affected customers, but those subdivisions are under a 48 hour boil notice.

