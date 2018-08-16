Water Main Break on West Ash

COLUMBIA — A water main break occurred Wednesday afternoon at 2012 W. Ash.

The City of Columbia sent out a press release stating that the waterbreak may interupt customers' service during the repairs at Courtyard Apartments and the Williams-Keepers office building. A few other customers may be included as well, according to the release.

The repairs are expected to last four to six hours, and a boil advisory will follow. Customers will be notified by hang tags.