Water Main Breaks at Smiley Lane
COLUMBIA - There was a water main break near Smiley Lane and Highway 63 Wednesday morning. A representative from Columbia Water Distribution told KOMU the break was caused by a contractor who nicked the water line causing water discoloration and some homes to lose water completely.
Columbia Water Distribution says currently only 3 or 4 customers are out of water, but many homes can expect to see cloudiness in their water because of stirred-up sediments.
