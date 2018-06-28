Water Patrol To Crack Down on Boaters

Eric Mueller's on the job and on the water to save lives.

"On any given weekend during the summer, there's an accident somewhere at Lake of the Ozarks," Mueller, a part of the Missouri State Water Patrol, said.

So, the water patrol is cracking down on a law across the state making it a misdemeanor for young boaters to drive a boat if they have not taken a safety course. Larry Neill boats almost every weekend in the summer.

"We thoroughly enjoy it as our family recreation for people of all ages," Neill said.

But he says younger boaters need to know the rules of the water.

"I think it's an excellent idea to have people learn to use their equipment properly," Neill explained.

Officers say the law targets young people because they're a big cause of the problem.

"It covers a lot of the age range where accidents on Lake of the Ozarks occur," Mueller said.

Up until now the water patrol has handed out warnings and blue information cards to boaters breaking the law on the water, but soon officers will write tickets.

"It's a 25 question test and it could save your life or somebody elses life," Mueller said of the safety course.

The Missouri State Water Patrol offers an online version of the class so boaters can get certified from their own home.