Water Quality, Flooding Prompt Mo. Beach Closings

JEFFERSON CITY - Flooding and concerns about water quality have prompted the closings of several public swimming beaches in Missouri.

The Department of Natural Resources says tests found high levels of bacteria at the day-use beach at Harry S. Truman State Park and the Grand Glaize Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The beach at Mark Twain State Park is closed because of flooding and bacteria. And the beaches at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville and Lake Wappapello in southeastern Missouri have been shut down by flooding.

Water quality is tested at all swimming beaches at Missouri state parks during the swimming season.