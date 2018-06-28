Water Quality in Columbia "Exceeds Standards"

COLUMBIA - The recently released Columbia Water and Light Water Quality Report claims that Columbia's water exceeds the expectations required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The water quality report is a requirement of the E.P.A.'s Safe Drinking Water Act. It found that Columbia water contained "only" 9 of 83 regulated substances that are found in water. All drinking water, including bottled water, can be expected to contain at least a small amount of contaminants.

The report also stated that Columbia water drank by residents met every water quality standard set by both the E.P.A. and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Although there are still areas of Columbia's water quality that the city would like to address, such as Hinkson Creek and runoff stormwater, officials are likely happy with the prognosis of exceeding expectations.