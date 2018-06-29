Water Rescue After Flash Flood in St. Charles Co.

O'FALLON, Mo. - The driver of a car is OK after being rescued from a flash flood in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Mo.

KMOV-TV reports that teenagers called the St. Charles Fire Department about 5 a.m. Friday to report a car stuck in water, with someone apparently trapped inside. Authorities say the car was in an area barricaded because it often floods from Peruque Creek, and heavy rain had been falling.

Authorities say the driver was not hurt. It wasn't clear if charges would be filed.