Water Studies Hamper Clean-up

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - An environmentalist group wants Missouri to stop funding certain water studies. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment says the research doesn't accurately determine which streams are used for swimming and would therefore qualify for greater environmental protection. Streams that qualify for swimming must have cleaner water than those that do not. Phil Schroeder with the Department of Natural Resources says the state does pay for the studies. He says the cost is too steep for mobile home parks or rural communities seeking renewal of operating permits for small sewage treatment facilities. Members of the environmental coalition worry children will play in shallow, unclean water that doesn't meet the swimming depth requirement of one meter, or about three feet deep.