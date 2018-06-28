Water Watchers Seek 'Citizen Scientist' Volunteers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- University of Missouri researchers are looking for "citizen scientist" volunteers to help collect water quality samples from Lake of the Ozarks tributaries this weekend.



They hope to get samples from 100 different lake and stream sites on Saturday. The collection sites are located throughout the lake's Niangua arm as well as the Niangua and Little Niangua rivers

and their tributaries. The samples will be tested by university researchers.



The collection is scheduled for Saturday, but volunteers must attend brief training sessions beforehand - the first on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bennett Springs State Park Lodge in Lebanon. The second training session takes place from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the state Department of Conservation office in Camdenton.