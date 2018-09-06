Waters Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

COLUMBIA - Mizzou sophomore Alan Waters was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, this was announced Monday afternoon by the league office. It's the first career weekly honor for Missouri's 125 pounder, and the first honoree for the Tigers since Todd Schavrien won last December.

Waters went 5-0 at the Kaufman-Brand Open last Sunday, Dec. 4, to improve his record to 8-0 on the season. Four of his victorys coming via first period falls. His fifth win, coming in the championship bout, was won by technical fall.

On Friday against No. 20 Kent State, Waters opened the dual with a dominating 12-1 major decision victory over No. 2 Nic Bedelyon. Waters opened the scoring with a takedown midway through the first period, and tilted Bedelyon to the mat twice for a pair of three point nearfalls to take a commanding 8-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Waters worked an escape and another takedown to go with riding time.

Waters is 8-0 on the season (3-0 in duals), with all eight victories coming with bonus points. On the year, Waters has one win by major decision, three wins by technical fall and four wins by pin. He ranks as high as No. 4 in the country.

Missouri returns home this weekend for a Big 12 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones. Action from the Hearnes Center will get underway at Noon CT.