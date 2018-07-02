Waterslide complaints surface after Kansas boy dies on ride

KANSAS CITY (AP) — At least two people who've ridden the water slide on which a 10-year-old boy was killed over the weekend say shoulder straps snapped or popped off during the ride in Kansas City, Kansas.

Paul Oberhauser told local television station KCTV that the safety restraints on his raft on the Verruckt waterslide weren't working properly when he rode it on July 26 at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark.

The Nebraska man says his shoulder strap "busted loose" during the ride and he "just held on." A video shot by his wife shows it loose at the ride's end. He says he told workers about the loose strap.

Kenneth Conrad told WDAF-TV that he rode the water slide last year with a friend whose shoulder strap came "completely off." Conrad's wife snapped a photo at the end of the ride showing the strap missing. Conrad says he didn't file a complaint with the park.

The park's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment on the claims.