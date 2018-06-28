Watkins Gives First State of City Address

He said downtown Columbia is going through a transition as some older, family-owned businesses leave.

Watkins also wants the city to build at least one more recreational development like Cosmo Park.

"I think Columbia recognizes the value of outdoor recreational activities, both for its people and certainly for its kids," he explained. "We heard Monday night from a group of people about lack of ball fields. We've known about that, it's been in our plan. We just need to get something done."

City officials will discuss more plans and next year's budget at their annual retreat this week. The new budget takes effect when the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.