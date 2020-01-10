Watoto Children's Choir Comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA - A group of Ugandan orphans will perform a free concert for the public at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

Members from the Watoto Children's Choir of Uganda have been orphaned by disease and war, including some abducted by Joseph Kony and other rebels.

The church pastor says the proceeds from the concert will help to clothe, feed and educate the orphans in Uganda.

There are currently 60 million orphaned and vulnerable kids in Africa.