Watoto Church Choir Stops in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The country of Uganda continues to be ravaged by famine, disease, and war. Tuesday night, the Watoto Children's Choir of Uganda did its part to support its nation.

The travelling choir performed at the Trinity Presbyterian Church for the second time in four years, raising money and awareness for the troubles plaguing the African nation of Uganda.

Pastor Rim Massey says he's happy to have the group come back.

"The Watoto Choir was coming through, going from St. Louis to Kansas City and they needed a place in Columbia and we fit the bill."

The Choir has been travelling across the United States annually since 1994.

It continues to send a majority of the money it makes on tour back to Uganda.