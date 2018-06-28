Wayne Kreklow Wins 500th Game in Tigers Sweep of Wildcats

Coach Wayne Kreklow won his 500th game as a head coach today when his No. 7 Missouri Tigers defeated No. 19 Kentucky in straight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-22).

The win improved Missouri to a national-best 27-0, and 11-0 in SEC play.

Junior All-SEC middle blocker Whitney Little led the way with 11 kills on .588 hitting in the victory for the Tigers. Also helping out in the win was school-kills leader Lisa Henning, who finished the day with 11 kills and 8 digs, and senior Molly Kreklow, who recorded 39 assists.

The win was Missouri's first win over Kentucky in school history, and also was the squad's second win over a top-20 team this season.

The Tigers are off unitl Friday, when they travel down to the state of Alabama to play Auburn and Alabama.