Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a controversial social media post spread across the Columbia community Wednesday morning.
The post from Sells used profanities describing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at this past weekend's games.
Sells delivered a letter to Columbia Public Schools Wednesday afternoon asking that his name be removed and renamed 'Veterans Memorial Field.' Rock Bridge named their field 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after he gave the school money for stadium improvements.
In the letter, Sells wrote, "While I will always stand for the anthem and believe every American should, I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate way I chose to share that. My words hurt and I understand that."
"After some thoughtful discussions with my family, I would like to ask the school board to take my name off the field and rename it 'Veterans Memorial Field.'"
CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told KOMU 8 News that he received a copy of the letter.
Early Wednesday morning, the Columbia Board of Education said renaming the football field at Rock Bridge High School is an option.
Columbia Board of Education President Helen Wade later released the following statement:
You can see a copy of the full letter here: wayne_sells_letter_to_cps.pdf
This is a developing story.