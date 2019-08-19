Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night.

Cody Vaughn, 22, was ejected from a boat after the driver lost steering control due to a mechanical failure, according to a Missouri State Highway patrol incident report. Vaughn was then struck by the boat's propeller.

A University Hospital official confirmed to KOMU 8 that Vaughn is in critical but stable condition.

The driver, Michael Maples, 55, sustained minor injuries. Both men were wearing safety devices.