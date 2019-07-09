Ways To Honor Veterans This Weekend

COLUMBIA - Veterans Day is on Sunday, but there are several ways to honor the day this weekend. Friday morning, people gathered at Memorial Union on the University of Missouri campus for the annual wreath laying ceremony that honors the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

On Saturday, the Mizzou ROTC will hold a vigil at the Boone County Courthouse at 11:11 am. Later that night is the Marine Corps birthday celebration at Stotler Lounge on the MU campus.

On Sunday, the 27th annual Mizzou ROTC parade will take place starting at 10:30 am on Francis Quadrangle. Cadet Tim Ford with the Mizzou ROTC said this will be the biggest year yet for the parade. "We have more participants, more groups getting involved like the local boy scouts, and we're expecting a bigger turnout than we've ever had before," said Ford. At a closing ceremony, Lt. General Marc E. Rogers, a former Inspector General of the Air Force, will deliver a keynote speech.

Also on Sunday, is the first ever Tunnel to Towers Run in Columbia. Tunnels to Towers is a national organization honoring Stephen Siller, a firefighter who lost his life on 9/11. The 5k run starts at 9:00 am at Stephens Lake Park. In Fulton, retired General Byron Bagby will speak at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 am, and Jefferson City will host a Veterans Council ceremony from 11:00-12:00 pm in the Capitol Rotunda.