"We're beating ourselves": Arkansas awaits as Tigers seek a much-needed momentum boost
COLUMBIA - For the near-month he was out injured with a stress fracture, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. gained a new perspective.
As Missouri men's basketball slogged its way to a 2-6 record without the junior big man in the lineup, Tilmon, in street clothes on the bench, kept a keen eye on the Tigers.
Tilmon, who was active for the first time since Jan. 4 on Tuesday against Texas A&M, played limited minutes in his return, with his foot at what he said was "80%" health. But injury comebacks aside, Missouri has plenty of other problems on its plate to deal with already.
In a 68-51 loss to the Aggies in College Station, the Tigers looked lost on offense (31% field goal percentage), overwhelmed on defense (season-high 32 fouls) and per coach Cuonzo Martin postgame, "out-toughed" overall.
In three of its last four games, Missouri hasn't broken the 55-point mark in scoring. When asked what he feels needs to be pulled out of his team that he's not seeing right now, Martin listed many things but often circled back to one point: toughness.
"Individual pride and rebounding. You watch film, and it's certain guys," Martin said. "It's not every guy, I want to be clear of that. But being physical and doing the tough things. Sometimes, it comes with time, and sometimes, it's a matter of doing and being. You don't make a shot, you turn the ball over, you don't block out, it takes momentum from you. We have to show up in those areas."
Saturday marks the team's annual Rally For Rhyan game, named after the nine-year-old daughter of Assistant Athletic Director Brad Loos who was diagnosed with — and eventually beat — leukemia in the fall of 2015. Missouri is 4-0 in Rally For Rhyan games since the first edition in 2016, but more importantly has raised over $500,000 in donations for pediatric cancer research in that time.
Cancer hits home for Martin: he was diagnosed with and beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1998 before starting his coaching career as an assistant at Purdue. Both he and Loos, a former assistant under past Missouri head coach Kim Anderson, greatly appreciate the awareness this game provides and the support that's shown in it.
"I talk to Brad all the time ... but it's always been hard for me to talk about it," Martin said about cancer. "Just to even say the word. I don't know why. I can look in the mirror and see scars to know it exists. Not that I'm running from it or I'm afraid of it, but I try to minimize that conversation as much as possible."
"When we started this five years ago now, we had hoped to raise $10,000. That was our goal and we thought that'd be great," Brad Loos said. "To have raised over half-a-million, never in our wildest dreams. I wish we could take the credit for it, I'd love to say it was me and my wife, but really it's the people of this community. It's the people, this state, the Mizzou family that really kind of made this what it is."