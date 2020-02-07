"We're beating ourselves": Arkansas awaits as Tigers seek a much-needed momentum boost

Saturday marks the team's annual Rally For Rhyan game, named after the nine-year-old daughter of Assistant Athletic Director Brad Loos who was diagnosed with — and eventually beat — leukemia in the fall of 2015. Missouri is 4-0 in Rally For Rhyan games since the first edition in 2016, but more importantly has raised over $500,000 in donations for pediatric cancer research in that time.

Cancer hits home for Martin: he was diagnosed with and beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1998 before starting his coaching career as an assistant at Purdue. Both he and Loos, a former assistant under past Missouri head coach Kim Anderson, greatly appreciate the awareness this game provides and the support that's shown in it.

"I talk to Brad all the time ... but it's always been hard for me to talk about it," Martin said about cancer. "Just to even say the word. I don't know why. I can look in the mirror and see scars to know it exists. Not that I'm running from it or I'm afraid of it, but I try to minimize that conversation as much as possible."