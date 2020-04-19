Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Grand Glaize Wealth Management team is offering free financial advice to their clients and supporting local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team's financial advisers are offering free, 25-minute Zoom appointments to anyone who wants to talk about investment strategies, how to handle money during the pandemic, the CARES Act, and any other questions or concerns.

In return, every client receives a $25 gift card to a local restaurant at the end of the Zoom call.

Vice President Adam Maher said giving back to the community at a time like this is more important than ever.

"This was an idea to help us grow as a firm but also to keep some of these places we love and the people who own them that we enjoy having around, in the area," Maher said.

He said the financial team understands people are cautious about their money at a time like this. He said establishing a relationship of trust with current or potential clients and keeping small businesses at the lake alive is their top priority.

"We're like a family here at the lake," Maher said.

Senior Vice President Derrick Brauner said he and his team recognize how lucky they are to continue their jobs from home. Even with successful adaptions like curbside pick up, he said helping keep local businesses without the luxury of working from home like restaurants alive is part of their goal.

"We're trying to do what we can to get through the pandemic and the way we operate is that we need to be in front of new people," Brauner said. "Around here, it's kind of a chore for everyone just to think about what you want for dinner every night. This was a way we could do something for them."

Maher said the team hopes to keep growing their business and their support for the community with this plan.

"It just means a lot that maybe we can bring some joy to some people, bring a meal to somebody who needs it, or just get them to have a conversation with us, and there's no cost associated with anything," he said. "Even when all this is over, I hope we can continue finding ways to promote local businesses through helping each other out here and being able to do our own services as well."

