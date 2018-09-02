Weapons stolen during home invasion

COLUMBIA — Suspects were on the run Friday afternoon after robbing a west Columbia home, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Sgt. Curtis Perkins with CPD said several items were stolen, including a weapon, in a home invasion off of Timber Creek Drive.

Two men armed with firearms forced their way into the home, according to a release from CPD.

He also said they are not sure how many suspects were involved but there were two people home at the time.

Columbia Independent School was on an hour-long lock down following the armed robbery.

Erika Rice lives down the street from the home invasion and said this was not the first time she has heard of a robbery.

“Sometime last year there were some break ins that were reported,” Rice said.

Despite the history of robberies, she said she was shocked to hear of another break-in.

“I always thought it was a relatively safe place, and I am a single mom so it’s surprising,” Erika Rice said.

Rice also said she now feels less safe following this home invasion.