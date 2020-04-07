Wearing face masks becomes more popular among local shoppers

COLUMBIA - Many people wore face masks and gloves out to shop at Lucky's Market on Sunday afternoon.

The CDC and White House have recommended people wear face masks in public.

If you don't have a face mask, the CDC recommends using items like a bandana, scarf, or running mask.

Tyler Meyer is a shopper at Lucky's Market and said he can feel a slight tension everywhere.

"People are trying to keep their distance-trying to minimize their contact with everybody and this [wearing a mask] is just another part of that,” said Meyer.

This was Meyer's first time wearing a mask in public. He works for MU Health Care and wanted to take an extra precaution while shopping.

Wearing a mask doesn't mean people are completely protected from getting COVID-19, but it does help from spreading it to others in case someone is asymptomatic.

Wayne Leal came out to the grocery store for the first time in two weeks. He said he noticed more masks this time than the last time he was out.

“It’s wild times, it’s just surreal. This is our reality from now and who knows until when,” said Leal.

Leal left his mask in his car, but said he still practiced social distancing and will probably wear his mask next time he goes to the grocery store.

"I don't think that it's hyped. It's good to be smart and safe even if it's overkill," he said.

The CDC said masks are not a substitute from social distancing and people should maintain a 6 foot distance from other people.

The U.S. Surgeon General posted a video on how to make your own face mask. You can view that here.

According to a poll on the KOMU 8 Facebook page, 65 percent of people who voted plan to wear a face covering in public, 35 percent said they didn't plan on wearing anything. As of Sunday at 6 p.m., more than 1,600 people had voted in the poll. You can vote by clicking here.