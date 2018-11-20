Weather Delays MoDOT Route 87 Project

COOPER COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said Monday its Route 87 project is delayed due to weather conditions. Construction was supposed to start Monday, but rainfall from this weekend left Route 87 muddy.

The project is 29 miles stretching from Cooper County to Moniteau County, just south of Interstate 70. Construction workers will place a new asphalt overlay and expand shoulders on both sides of Route 87 by two feet.

Although there is no definite start date, MoDOT engineer Mike Schupp said it should begin by the end of this week. Route 87 construction is expected to last until August.

Route 87 will remain open throughout the entire construction period, but drivers can expect traffic delays.

"There will be flaggers out there on the roadway stopping traffic depending on what operation they're doing on the roadway," said Schupp, "But they will keep one lane of traffic open at all times."