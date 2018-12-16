Weather has affected Callaway County Fair

FULTON - Rain during the week has caused multiple events at the Kingdom of Callaway Fair to be postponed to Saturday.

President of the fair board Stephanie Hampton said the Callaway County Tracker Pedal Pull, skillet throwing and super farmer competition all were moved to Saturday.

Brenda McCray, secretary for the fair, said the rain has affected people coming out to a certain extent.

In addition to the rain, this is the first year the fair has been moved to a new location. "It has helped us because we have been able to bring on more events," said McCray.

Some of the new events include the Callaway Races and garden tractor pull.

Ronald Cox has been volunteering for the last 20 years at the fair. "It is my way of giving back to the community, and I just love working with the fair every year. It's just a part of my life now."

McCray said the fair started in 1979 but dates back to the 1880s.