Weather Helps Missouri's Bobwhite Quails

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Conservation officials say the summer drought has been a boon to Missouri's bobwhite quails. Bobwhites struggle with cool, wet weather because newly hatched chicks are vulnerable to getting wet and chilled during the first few weeks of life.

Missouri's Conservation Department said the drought also improved habitat by keeping bare soil available without significantly affecting the supply of insects.

The birds also were helped by a mild winter and an early start to spring.