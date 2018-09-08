Weather Impacts Art Festival

COLUMBIA- The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host their 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows.

The festival is a two-day event starting Saturday at noon and ending Sunday at 8 p.m.

“We are very hopeful,” volunteer Ron Penny said. “We will monitor the weather and do what we can.”

Penny said there is reason for concern because the event is at the Cooper’s Landing River Port Marina, just feet away from the Missouri River.

“It’s not a big issue, but it’s a big river and you never know,” Penny said. “I don’t want anybody to be afraid of the weather because from what we are seeing it’s not going to hit us that hard.”

Penny expects somewhere between 400-500 people to attend, which means they need clear roads and dry parking.

“Drivers need to be cognizant of rising water and not attempt to cross covered roads,” said Tom Hurley, deputy director for the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. “Be aware of all exits and always have a way out.”

The office encourages everyone to check for road closures online and avoid areas at risk of flash flooding.

“Right now we have a lot of water capacity in the surrounding watershed so I expect very minimal flooding around the river,” Hurley said. “We expect the watershed to absorb the excess water.”

Festivities for this weekend's event include live performances by 14 bands, food tents, poets, dancers, and crafts. Both a live and silent auction will raise funds for MoRivCC.

“We just want to have a lot of fun, so we are going to do everything we can to make sure that happens,” Penny said.

Staff will survey the area around 10 a.m. Saturday to assess any flood or weather damage. Festival updates can be found at morivcc.org and on the group’s Facebook page.





